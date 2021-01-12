Planning Commission Gives Green Light for New OSD CTE Building

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via Oxfordms.net.

The site plan for the Oxford School District’s future Career and Technical Education Building was given the green light by the Oxford Planning Commission Monday.

The 13,000 square-foot building will be located east of the practice fields on the Oxford High School campus.

The single-story building will provide classroom space, a computer lab, storage, and large workspaces for electrical, mechanical and carpentry classes. The outside of the building will be brick to match the other structures on the campus and it will be less than 30 feet tall.

A sidewalk will be constructed to connect to the parking lot to the south and an accessible route to the van-accessible parking spaces will also be provided.

Future plans include the addition of an auto/body shop to the east side of this proposed building.

The building is expected to cost about $3M and will be paid for through the lease of other school property.

The Planning Commission approved the plans unanimously.