Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Mississippi is Out of COVID-19 Vaccines Until Mid-February

The Mississippi State Department of Health had a vaccine distribution plan in place that has been significantly altered in the last few days – especially in the last 24 hours. The MSDH said in a statement on Wednesday that “neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing. At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccines in mid-February that should help put additional shots in people’s arms. The MSDH has pledged to keep all Mississippians updated regarding additional vaccines.

The MSDH also stated that Mississippians “should understand that we can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability. We will open additional vaccination appointments as we receive more vaccine. In the meantime, all Mississippians – whether vaccinated or not – should continue to follow protective guidelines. Especially avoid any social gatherings. And always wear a mask.”

UMMC has provided a comment on its Facebook page regarding the Vaccine Scheduler.

Staff Report

