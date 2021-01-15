Friday, January 15, 2021
Lafayette Sheriff Investigators Seeking Suspects in Attempted Burglary at Abbeville Mini Mart

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community’s help to find suspects who allegedly tried to break into the Abbeville Mini Mart early Friday.

Security camera footage shows a red, late-2000s model Chevy Z71 pickup with a bed cover pull up to the store at about 3 a.m.

Investigators believe the suspects to be heavy-set, white males.

According to the sheriff’s department, a possible reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call the LCSD at 662-234-6421 or Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477.

Staff report

Latest articles