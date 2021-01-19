Couple Charged With Several Counts of Burglary

Savannah Clair Nagle Ethan Christopher Pruitt

A man and woman have been officially charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Jan. 14, OPD received several reports of theft in the 800 block of College Hill Road.

After an investigation, officers arrested Ethan Christopher Pruitt, 20, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Savannah Clair Nagle, 20, of Oxford.

They were each charged with three counts of residential burglary, three counts of vehicle burglary and one count of credit card fraud.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Additional charges will be presented to the grand jury at a later date, according to OPD.

Staff report