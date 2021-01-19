Dogs Must Now Be Leashed on County Property Inside City Limits

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Dog owners who bring their “fur babies” to county property located inside the city limits of Oxford must now have their pet on a leash.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the county’s animal control ordinance to require a leash on pets on Lafayette County property inside the city limits, as well as requiring pet owners to remove their pet’s waste when on those properties.

The new mandate is not for property located outside of the city limits where there is currently no leash law in place.

County properties located inside the city limits include the Lafayette County Courthouse, the Chancery Building and the Lafayette County Business Complex and Arena.

The city of Oxford has laws on the books that require dogs to be on a leash when not at their home; however, those laws didn’t include county-owned buildings inside the city – until now.

“People were taking advantage of that,” Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.