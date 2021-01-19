Wednesday, January 20, 2021
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

Dogs Must Now Be Leashed on County Property Inside City Limits

0
756

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Dog owners who bring their “fur babies” to county property located inside the city limits of Oxford must now have their pet on a leash.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the county’s animal control ordinance to require a leash on pets on Lafayette County property inside the city limits, as well as requiring pet owners to remove their pet’s waste when on those properties.

The new mandate is not for property located outside of the city limits where there is currently no leash law in place.

County properties located inside the city limits include the Lafayette County Courthouse, the Chancery Building and the Lafayette County Business Complex and Arena.

The city of Oxford has laws on the books that require dogs to be on a leash when not at their home; however, those laws didn’t include county-owned buildings inside the city – until now.

“People were taking advantage of that,” Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Previous article18 Mid-Year Enrollees Join Ole Miss for Spring Ball
Next articleOle Miss Assistant Coach Joe Jon Finley Heads to Oklahoma

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is Back, Featuring Nikki Giovanni and Bobby Rush

Tori Hosey -
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, Oxford’s award-winning music and literature show will open its spring season this weekend with two legends: celebrated poet Nikki...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Assistant Coach Joe Jon Finley Heads to Oklahoma

Adam Brown -
It was announced on Tuesday that Ole Miss assistant coach Joe Jon Finley has accepted a new position at the University of Oklahoma as...
Read more
Football

18 Mid-Year Enrollees Join Ole Miss for Spring Ball

Adam Brown -
Fresh off of a 26-20 Outback Bowl win, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to prepare for spring football, which is right around the...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Travels to Take on MSU

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels return to the court this evening as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tipoff...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles