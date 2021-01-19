Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Man Charged With Assaulting Uber Driver

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Kosciusko man recently for allegedly assaulting his Uber driver.

Samuel Robert Hudson

According to the report, on Oct. 25, an Uber driver claimed that his passenger assaulted him while on East Jackson Avenue, damaging his phone and his vehicle.

After an investigation, it was determined that Samuel Robert Hudson, 23, of Kosciusko was the person who ordered the ride.

A warrant was issued for Hudson for a charge of felony malicious mischief.

On Jan. 12, Hudson turned himself in at the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked and given a $2,500 bond by a Justice Court judge.

Staff report

Latest articles