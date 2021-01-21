Cummings Released From Prison After Serving 14 Years for the Death of a UM Police Officer

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The former Ole Miss student charged with killing a University of Mississippi police officer in 2006 has been released from prison after serving 14 years of his 20-year sentence.

UPD Officer Robert Langley was killed in 2006. Daniel Cummings, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter was released from prison on Thursday. Photo via UM Communications.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Daniel Cummings, 34, was released Thursday morning at 10:25 a.m. He was released on unsupervised custody.

Cummings pleaded guilty in 2007 to manslaughter by culpable negligence for the Oct. 21, 2006, killing of UM police officer Robert Langley, who was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Cummings, a second-year Ole Miss student at the time, was pulled over for a traffic stop by Langley when he suddenly pulled away and Langley was dragged more than 200 yards. Prosecutors said Cummings had drugs and alcohol in his system when the officer was dragged to death.

Daniel Cummings

Cummings was released as part of MDOC’s Earned Release Supervision Program.

Langley worked for the University of Mississippi Grounds Department for several years. In April of 2002, he began his career in law enforcement with the University Police Department.

In February of 2005, he was called to active duty with the 114th Battalion from New Albany. He served his country for 14 months in Afghanistan and upon returning from the Middle East he rejoined UPD where he was then promoted to the K-9 Unit.

A marker was placed off West Jackson Avenue in 2015 dedicated a portion of the road to Langley.

Langley’s widow, Lisa Bryant Langley, said she is forever grateful for the continued support of the Oxford Police Department, the University Police Department and friends and family members, as well as Attorney Rhea Tannehill and his law firm.

“Fourteen years ago our lives forever changed,” she posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today it still hurts as Daniel Cummings was released from Parchman. I am forever grateful for the love and support from family and friends. I know God will continue to love and support my family.”

He worked for UPD for a total of four years. Along with his wife, he left behind two sons and two stepdaughters.