Students Invited to Late-Night Breakfast Friday

The Associated Student Body and Student Activities Association are partnering with Aramark to offer students breakfast Friday night (Jan. 22) for the first in a series of monthly late-night campus events at the University of Mississippi.

“Flagship Fridays are open to all students to serve as a space for people who are looking for something to do – a way to socialize and meet people – without feeling like they have to participate in the bar scene,” ASB President Joshua Mannery said. “This first event will serve as a reintroduction to campus and a chance to see friends after being away.”

Friday’s breakfast in the Ole Miss Student Union food court will be served from 9 to 11 p.m. and will include raffles and other competitions for prizes.

Students will be required to maintain social distancing and observe the university’s coronavirus protocols during the event. Follow @olemissSAA and @olemissASB on Instagram for more information and to learn about upcoming Flagship Fridays.

Staff Report