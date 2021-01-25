Monday, January 25, 2021
With Two Weeks Left to Qualify, the Oxford Mayor and Three Aldermen Have No Opposition

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Three Oxford aldermen are still running unopposed in the June municipal election.

The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

As of Monday morning, no one has qualified to run against incumbent Aldermen Mark Huelse, Ward 2; Kesha Howell-Atkinson, Ward 4; and Jason Bailey, Ward 6.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill also starts off this week with no opposition in her race to retain her seat as mayor of Oxford.

Wards 1 and 5 each have three people running in those races. Ward 1 Alderman Rick Addy announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Harry A. Alexander (I), Billy Crews (D) and Erin W. Smith (D), have tossed their hats into the Ward 1 ring.

In Ward 3, Brian Hyneman (D), and L.McQueen Miscamble (R) have qualified. Incumbent Alderman Janice Antonow announced last week she was not seeking re-election.

In Ward 5, incumbent Preston Taylor (D), will face off so far against Justin Boyd (D) and Tracey L. Williams (D) in the primary election on April 6.

In the At-Large ward, incumbent Alderman John Morgan, (I), will thus far face Linda Porter Bishop, (D) in the election.

The general municipal election is on June 8.

Hotty Toddy News will run a weekly update on the candidates who qualify with a final count on Feb. 5.

