Local Businesses Support OSD Teachers of the Year

There has never been a better time to celebrate teachers than now as they continue to do essential work during a worldwide pandemic.

For the second year, Renasant Bank is sponsoring a ceremony to honor the Oxford School District Teachers of the Year with a special time away from campus. The Teacher of the Year luncheon will be held on Feb. 4 at the Inn at Ole Miss. 

In 2019, Drs. Harry & Christine Rayburn spearheaded this annual event with their vision and appreciation of teachers. The couple has since committed to 10 years of worth support to the recognition of educators.

“It is an honor to recognize the outstanding teachers in our school district,” Harry Rayburn said in an OSD press release. “As a son of two retired public school teachers, this profession holds a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the hats you wear for our children.”

Dr. Harry Rayburn engaged several local businesses in order to celebrate these six local teachers by donating monetary gifts. Each teacher will receive a monetary gift from Specialty Orthopedic Group, mTrade, ICM Construction, B&B Concrete, Eley Guild Hardy Architects, MayoMallette Law Firm, and Reid Sherman Investment Group. 

In addition to honoring the selected teachers, the district’s overall Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year will be recognized during the event. 

Image via the OSD

The 2020-2021 Oxford School District Teachers of the Year being honored are Lori Helsel, Bramlett Elementary; Ginny Davis, Central Elementary; PJ Jones, Della Davidson Elementary; Calla Trusty, Oxford Intermediate; Curtis Minton, Oxford Middle; Lindsay Parker, Oxford High.  

“We are fortunate to live in a community that is extremely supportive of our schools and teachers. I sincerely appreciate the businesses and donors who are making this event happen for our teachers because they deserve it,” said Superintendent Brian Harvey.

Courtesy of the OSD

Latest articles