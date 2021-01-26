Wednesday, January 27, 2021
News & ViewsCrime Report

Local Man Charged in County Shooting

Patrick “PJ” Pegues

An Oxford man was arrested recently for being involved in a shooting on County Road 215.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 22, investigators were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for a report of a patient with a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, it was discovered the shooting took place on County Road 215 and Patrick “PJ” Pegues, 41, of Oxford was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

