Tuesday, January 26, 2021
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

Masks Mandatory Again When Waiting in Line at Oxford Restaurants

0
401

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Customers waiting outside in line to get a table inside an Oxford restaurant will once again have to don a mask after the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to put the mandate back on the books.

The city of Oxford had originally required in its Serving Oxford Safely Plan for masks to be worn outdoors when social distancing couldn’t be achieved. However, in September, the Board voted to follow Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order that states that masks must be worn when “inside” a building.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she had been fielding questions about whether masks were still required after photos of people lined up and maskless outside of a local restaurant this past weekend made their way around social media.

“Some people, including some on this board, thought masks were still mandatory when waiting in a line,” Tannehill said.

Restaurant owners will be required to “police” the lines outside of their businesses to make sure people are wearing their masks.

Alderman Mark Huelse said if people are required to wear a mask while walking around inside a bar or restaurant that it made sense that they should be wearing one while waiting outside.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said that while wearing a mask is the smart thing to do, she was concerned on whether the city could enforce the mandate with a limited number of police officers working in the downtown district.

Alderman Janice Antonow said she didn’t expect there would be 100 percent compliance; however, even if half of the people wore a mask while in line, it would still help from spreading the virus.

Previous articleOle Miss Reschedules Matches with LSU
Next articleOle Miss Softball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Ole Miss Travels to Arkansas to Face the Razorbacks

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels return to the hardwood on Wednesday night as they travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff...
Read more
Softball

Ole Miss Softball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Adam Brown -
The complete schedule for the 2021 Ole Miss softball season is set after the Rebels announced their non-conference slate on Monday. Exactly 341 days after...
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Reschedules Matches with LSU

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels volleyball team will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers in two matches on Feb. 27 and 28 at 1...
Read more
Headlines

Local Businesses Support OSD Teachers of the Year

Alyssa Schnugg -
For the second year, Renasant Bank is sponsoring a ceremony to honor the Oxford School District Teachers of the Year with a special time away from campus
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles