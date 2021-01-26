Wednesday, January 27, 2021
OPD Arrests Woman for Stealing Christmas Gifts from Parked Car

A Waterford woman was arrested recently for allegedly stealing Christmas gifts out of a vehicle.

Dana Diana Churchill

On Dec. 31, the Oxford Police Department received a report about a vehicle being broken into at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and several Christmas gifts being stolen.

Upon investigating the incident, Dana Diana Churchill, 44, of Waterford was arrested without incident on Jan. 22.

The stolen property was recovered.

She was charged with one count of felony auto burglary. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Churchill a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on her release.

