Oxford-Based Account Debuts Business Valuation Services

Cliff Kinney, partner in Kinney & Associates, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, has launched a new business — Kinney Valuation Services, PLLC — to provide accurate business valuations for clients in Mississippi and the broader region.

A CPA with nine years’ experience, Kinney recently completed requirements to become a licensed Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). Business valuations are most commonly needed in situations like buying or selling a business, as part of a divorce settlement, estate tax and planning, and gift tax purposes. Because there are few valuation assessors in the state of Mississippi, Kinney believes the service will fulfill a market need.

“When you are going through a time of transition in your life or with your business, it is important to find a professional that you can rely on to diagnose the situation, gather and interpret the relevant information, and provide clear and concise feedback,” Kinney said. “We saw there was a need, and we are excited to provide these services for clients.”

Valuations are extensive and take a detailed look into businesses or personal assets. Accurate valuations are essential in situations like a buy or sell agreement, calculation of damages, divorce, merger or acquisition, lost profits analysis or shareholder dispute. Kinney Valuation Services, PLLC, can also work with clients in litigation and provide expert-witness support.

“Each valuation assessment is unique,” Kinney said. “Mergers and acquisitions, estates, marital dissolutions and shareholder disputes all have different challenges. We navigate those challenges by getting a thorough understanding of your business and conducting an objective analysis.”

Kinney holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and acquired his CVA license from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts in January 2020.

He joined his mother, Oxford native Laura Kinney, CPA, at Kinney & Associates, PLLC in 2014. The firm has served clients in North Mississippi for nearly 25 years.

The offices of Kinney Valuation Services, PLLC, are located at 1403 Van Buren Ave, Suite 105, Oxford, MS 38655. Call 662-281-0099 or email gckinney@kinneypllc.com to speak with Cliff. Learn more at www.kinneypllc.com/valuation-services.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications