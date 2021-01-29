Mayor, 2 Aldermen Still Unopposed in June Election

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

With one week left to qualify, Mayor Robyn Tannehill and two aldermen are still running unopposed in the June municipal election.

The qualification period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D) and Ward 6 Alderman Jason Bailey had no opponents qualify to run against them as of Friday afternoon.

With Ward 1 Alderman Rick Addy and Ward 3 Alderman Janice Antonow announcing they were not seeking re-election, those wards have the most candidates vying for a seat on the Board of Aldermen.

In Ward 1, Harry A. Alexander (I), Billy Crews (D) and Erin W. Smith (D), have tossed their hats into the ring. All three qualified last week.

In Ward 3, Brian Hyneman (D) and L.McQueen Miscamble (R), who qualified in the first two weeks, were joined this week by D. Ryan Grover (D) and Alexandria White (D).

In Ward 2, Afton Thomas (D) qualified to run against incumbent Alderman Mark Huelse (R).

In Ward 5, incumbent Preston Taylor (D), will face off so far against Justin Boyd (D) and Tracey L. Williams (D) in the primary election on April 6.

In the At-Large ward, incumbent Alderman John Morgan, (I), will thus far face Linda Porter Bishop, (D) in the election.

The general municipal election is on June 8.

