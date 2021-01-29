Saturday, January 30, 2021
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing a Vehicle

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly vandalizing a vehicle.

Amari Dyasia Burt

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 22, officers took a report of damage being done to a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Old Taylor Road.

Investigators were called to the scene.

Shortly afterward, Amari Dyasia Burt, 24, of Oxford, was arrested without incident and charged with felony malicious mischief for damaging the vehicle.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff report

