Monday, February 1, 2021
UPDATE: Search Completed at Oxford Walmart; Store Will Remain Closed Tonight

UPDATE: At about 8:30 p.m., OPD stated on social media that the search at the Oxford Walmart was completed and the store has been deemed safe; however, Walmart management made the decision to keep the store closed tonight.

OPD will have a full rerelease on Monday.

UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m., OPD announced that other agencies with explosive-seeking K9s have arrived to assist police with searching Walmart. The area is still closed until further notice.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we deal with this incident. We are working as quickly and safely as possible,” OPD stated on social media.

The Walmart in Oxford was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat.

The Oxford Police Department released a statement on Twitter requesting that local residents stay away from the store, located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West, until the area is secured.

OPD also stated that a person of interest had been taken into custody as of 4:31 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as they become available.

Staff report

