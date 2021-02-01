Oxford Man Arrested in Connection With Walmart Bomb Scare

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man Sunday for allegedly telling Walmart customers he planted a bomb inside the store.

Officers received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from Walmart management. They said there was a man telling customers he had planted a bomb inside the store and that they needed to leave before it went off.

Officers arrived and arrested Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, of Oxford without incident.

Walmart evacuated the store and OPD formed a perimeter around the building until additional resources could arrive.

Three explosives-detection K9s from other agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store.

At 7:47 p.m., the all-clear was given and the store was deemed safe.

Williams will go before a Justice Court Judge today where he will be formally charged. At that time, OPD said they will release a mugshot and bond amount if granted by the judge.

In a press release Monday morning, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen thanked the Oxford Fire Department, the Ole Miss Police Department, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department, and all the Walmart employees for their assistance.

This investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

Staff report