Monday, February 1, 2021
News & ViewsCrime ReportFeaturedHeadlines

Oxford Man Arrested in Connection With Walmart Bomb Scare

0
1668

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Oxford man Sunday for allegedly telling Walmart customers he planted a bomb inside the store.

Officers received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Sunday from Walmart management. They said there was a man telling customers he had planted a bomb inside the store and that they needed to leave before it went off.

Officers arrived and arrested Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, of Oxford without incident.

Walmart evacuated the store and OPD formed a perimeter around the building until additional resources could arrive.

Three explosives-detection K9s from other agencies were called to the scene to assist OPD in searching the store.

At 7:47 p.m., the all-clear was given and the store was deemed safe.

Williams will go before a Justice Court Judge today where he will be formally charged. At that time, OPD said they will release a mugshot and bond amount if granted by the judge.

In a press release Monday morning, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen thanked the Oxford Fire Department, the Ole Miss Police Department, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Panola County Sheriff’s Department, and all the Walmart employees for their assistance.

This investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

Staff report

Previous articleUPDATE: Search Completed at Oxford Walmart; Store Will Remain Closed Tonight
Next articleOxford Chamber Asking for Donations for Guard, Medical Personnel Giving Vaccinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

LHS Women’s Bowling Will Compete at State Tournament

Adam Brown -
By Marissa McCardellHottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com The Lafayette High School girls showed no hesitation in becoming dominant in the lanes as they finished runner-up in the bowling...
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Catcher Hayden Dunhurst Looks Forward to 2021 Season

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond in a few short weeks to open its 2021 campaign.  The Rebels have a very talented club returning...
Read more
More News

UM Hosting Variety of Events Throughout Black History Month

Adam Brown -
Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a distinguished scholar of African American studies at Princeton University, will deliver the keynote address for Black History Month observances...
Read more
Football

Kiffin Hires Randall Joyner as Defensive Line Coach

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hired Randall Joyner as the defensive line coach for the Rebels on Monday.  Joyner comes to Oxford after serving...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles