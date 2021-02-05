Harmontown Man Faces Charges After Being Found in Storage Unit

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Harmontown man recently for commercial burglary.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at My Oxford Storage Units where they discovered Timothy Paul Lofton, 29, of Harmontown inside one of the storage units. After deputies interviewed Lofton, he was arrested and charged with six counts of commercial burglary.

He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending a first-appearance bond hearing.