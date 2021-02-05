Ole Miss Baseball Scrimmage Open to Public

The No. 4 Ole Miss baseball team will return to the diamond of Swayze Field on Saturday for an intrasquad scrimmage where fans can attend to get an early look at the club.

First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. CT and gates will open at 11:30 a.m. CT.

No tickets will be distributed for the event. Admission is free, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Capacity will be limited to 25 percent of the grandstand seating area per State of Mississippi executive orders.

Fans will be permitted to sit in pods of up to four in the grandstands and box seats only and are required to maintain social distancing from other groups. Face coverings are required at all times within the stadium except for when actively eating or drinking.

Staff report