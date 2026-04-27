Ole Miss Avoids Major Drop in Rankings After Georgia Series Loss

The weekend mostly went the way Ole Miss needed it to, and even with the series slipping away against Georgia, it looks like the damage was minimal in Monday’s updated top 25 rankings.

The Rebels had a chance to close it out and couldn’t finish the job.

After splitting Saturday’s doubleheader, Georgia took Sunday’s finale 5-1 and left Oxford with a key SEC series win. The loss ended Ole Miss’s run of three straight SEC series victories.

But Monday’s Top 25 updates showed the Rebels didn’t pay much of a price for dropping two of three. In both the D1Baseball and Baseball America polls, Ole Miss held steady.

The Rebels stayed at No. 17 in D1Baseball and remained No. 22 in Baseball America’s Top 25.

Here’s what Baseball America said about the Rebels.

“The Rebels run-ruled Murray State 19-2 in seven innings on Tuesday. They then took the opener against Georgia 10-8 on Saturday before losing a heartbreaker 9-7 in 14 innings in the nightcap of the doubleheader. With the series on the line, Ole Miss fell 5-1 on Sunday.

“First baseman Will Furniss homered in the first game against Georgia and then added a pair of home runs in the nightcap. He went 6-for-14 overall this week.”

Next up for Ole Miss is the Governor’s Cup against No. 10 Mississippi State on Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+.

D1 Baseball.com Top 25

UCLA (39-4) North Carolina (36-8) Georgia Tech (36-7) Texas (32-9) Georgia (34-11) Oregon State (33-9) Texas A&M (33-8) Auburn (30-13) Coastal Carolina (30-13) Mississippi State (34-10) Kansas (33-11) Southern Miss (31-13) Oregon (32-11) Florida State (29-14) Oklahoma (29-14) Nebraska (33-11) Ole Miss (31-14) West Virginia (28-12) Arizona State (31-14) Boston College (33-14) Southern California (34-11) Arkansas (29-16) Virginia (29-16) Alabama (29-16) Florida (29-16)

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA Bruins (39-4) North Carolina Tar Heels (36-8-1) Texas Longhorns (32-9) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (36-7) Oregon State Beavers (33-9) Auburn Tigers (30-13) Georgia Bulldogs (34-11) Texas A&M Aggies (33-8) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (30-13) Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-10) Kansas Jayhawks (33-11) Oklahoma Sooners (29-14) Southern Miss Golden Eagles (31-13) Boston College Eagles (33-14) Florida Gators (29-16) Arkansas Razorbacks (29-16) Florida State Seminoles (29-14) Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-11) USC Trojans (34-11) West Virginia Mountaineers (28-12) Arizona State Sun Devils (31-14) Ole Miss Rebels (31-14) Cincinnati Bearcats (28-17) Tennessee Volunteers (29-15) Alabama Crimson Tide (29-16)