Tuesday, February 9, 2021
FeaturedNews & ViewsGovernmentHeadlines

AG’s Opinion Prompt Second Candidate to Drop From Alderman Race

0
706

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A recent opinion by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has prompted a second candidate to drop from the Oxford Board of Alderman Ward 1 race.

On Monday, Erin Smith officially withdrew from the race.

Smith, along with Harry Alexander and Billy Crews had all qualified to run for Ward 1 alderman after current Alderman Rick Addy announced he would not be seeking re-election.

However, on Friday – the last day to qualify for the June 8th municipal election – Addy announced on his Facebook page that he had changed his mind and decided to run.

Addy said the change of plans was due to Fitch’s recently-published opinion that stated “candidates for municipal ward office, in a municipality with a population of 1,000 or more, according to the latest federal decennial census, must have been a resident of the ward they seek to serve for a minimum of two years prior to the date of the election.”

“I was comfortable knowing there were capable candidates running for Alderman of Ward 1 who shared a similar vision of how Oxford most successfully moves forward. I had complete confidence knowing one of these candidates would be representing our ward,” he said.

Due to Fitch’s interpretation of the state statute, Alexander announced Friday he would no longer be able to run for Ward 1 since there was a brief time Alexander did not live in Ward 1 between 2019 and 2020.

“Even though we began building a new home in Savannah Square to move to (Ward 1), the 3-month window leaves a gap of no residence or address in the ward for a period of time while we lived on a property we own in the county,” Alexander wrote on his Facebook page. “Although encouraged to stay in the race by several elected officials and challenge the ruling, I believe I would leave Ward 1 citizens in an awkward situation.”

The Secretary of State’s Office has interpreted the statute differently, saying that candidates in municipal elections must reside in the municipality for two years but not necessarily in the ward they were seeking election in during those two years.

While an Oxford resident for 20 years, Smith moved into Ward 1 in October. On her Facebook page Monday, Smith expressed her aggravation over the last-minute opinion by Fitch.

“This opinion creates a lot of frustration and disappointment for many candidates, including myself, as this opinion was announced only a few days before the qualifying deadline of February 5th,” Smith wrote. “Given the timeline, it is simply inexcusable on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.”

The race between Addy and Crews, both Democrats, will be decided in the April 6th primary election.

Previous articleTwo Charged in Oxford Storage Unit Burglary

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Two Charged in Oxford Storage Unit Burglary

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department arrested two people recently in connection with a string of commercial burglaries at a local storage unit complex.
Read more
News & Views

Student Survey to Improve Health and Well-Being at Ole Miss

Adam Brown -
University of Mississippi students have an opportunity to contribute to the university's future mental health strategic plan by responding to an anonymous survey this...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Auburn in Overtime

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss used a last second shot by Devontae Shuler to pull off a 86-84 win over Auburn in overtime. Shuler’s game-winning point was...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Oxford Mourns the Loss of Angelo Mistilis

Alyssa Schnugg -
By John Cofield Special to Hotty Toddy News He was a local legend for all the Oxford generations lucky enough to have known him during his 85...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles