Two Charged in Oxford Storage Unit Burglary

Colan Stewart Kemp, 33, of Courtland and Jaya Wiley, 20, of Water Valley were arrested and charged with eight counts of commercial burglary and two counts of grand theft.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people recently in connection with a commercial burglary at a local storage unit complex.

According to a report, on Jan. 30, investigators began an investigation into a burglary at My Oxford Storage Unit Complex on Highway 6 East. Several vehicles, campers and boats were reported to have been burglarized.

Investigators were able to access video footage of the suspects allegedly stealing an orange, side-by-side UTV on a trailer along with several batteries from the campers and boats.

They were taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where they were each booked on a $100,000 bond.

If anyone has further information regarding the burglary, call the LCSD at 662-234-6421 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-TIPS (8477).

Staff report

