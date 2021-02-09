Tuesday, February 9, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Shot After Running From Traffic Stop

A person was shot and killed after attempting to flee from a traffic stop Monday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Few details were available this morning.

At 11:29 p.m. an officer with the Oxford Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle eventually stopped; however, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. Moments later an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers were injured.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was contacted and has taken charge of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later, according to the OPD.

Check with Hottytoddy.com for any updates.

