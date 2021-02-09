Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Victim Identified, More Details Released in Officer-Involved Shooting

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The Oxford Police Department has released the name of the suspect shot and killed, along with other details, in the officer-involved shooting that occurred late Monday night identify of the man shot and killed by an Oxford police officer.

In a video message, OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said that at about 11:29 p.m. Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop; however, the driver, later identified as Clay Tatum, 38, of Abbeville, failed to stop. Tatum continued to drive out of the city limits into Lafayette County.

Tatum eventually stopped, got out of the car and ran into a residence.

McCutchen said a K9 attempted to apprehend Tatum but was unsuccessful.

Once inside the residence, McCutchen said Tatum brandished a gun and pointed it multiple times at the officers. After refusing to comply with several commands to drop the weapon, officers fired at Tatum.

“Officers began life-saving measures, including CPR,” McCutchen said in the video. “Additional responding officers assisted with life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.”

Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

McCutchen said all the officers at the scene were wearing body cameras that were active during the incident. The footage from those cameras has been turned over to MBI.

“We know this is a challenging time for our community,” McCutchen said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all families involved, especially the Tatum family.”

This is a developing story. Check www.hottytoddy.com for updates.

