Friday, February 12, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Paths Made for Skilled Trades at Oxford High School

0
520
Proposed Skilled Trades Center at Oxford High School. Architectural Rendering provided by Eley Guild Hardy Architects. 

Oxford School District’s expansion of career-technical education opportunities on the campus of Oxford High School is moving full speed ahead.

The addition of a state-of-the-art facility will house Career Pathways courses in carpentry, electrical wiring, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Under the direction of Steve Hurdle, the director of Career Technical Education, this will be the first career-technical complex located within the district dedicated to skilled trades coursework.

“The addition of this state-of-the-art facility on our high school campus will provide another opportunity to engage more students in coursework designed to add relevance to their high school experience,” Hurdle said. “Students will leave these programs with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences to lead them to continued education and solid career opportunities.”

This $3.5 million construction project is the result of unused funds set aside in previous years for career-technical education and without any increase to taxes nor additional requests from the citizens of Oxford.

Construction will take place in the northwest corner of Charger Loop and is set to begin March 1 with anticipated completion and occupancy in January 2022.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District

Previous articleOle Miss Projected to Win SEC Western Divison by League Coaches
Next articleCommunity Table Offers Local Meal Kits Filled With Local Produce

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Rebels Take Winning Streak to South Carolina

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss takes a three-game winning streak on the road this weekend as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the South Carolina...
Read more
Business

Community Table Offers Local Meal Kits Filled With Local Produce

Alyssa Schnugg -
Thanks to Oxonian Elizabeth Speed, there is a new option for a monthly food kit subscription that's filled with fresh produce from local farmers right here in Lafayette County.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Projected to Win SEC Western Divison by League Coaches

Adam Brown -
Opening day for college baseball is a week away and the Southeastern Conference office released its preseason selections on Thursday. Ole Miss is selected to finish first in the Western Division by the coaches.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Crimson Tide

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team entered Coleman Coliseum and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 67-62 on Thursday night. The Rebels have won back-to-back SEC games.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles