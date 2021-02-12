Paths Made for Skilled Trades at Oxford High School

Proposed Skilled Trades Center at Oxford High School. Architectural Rendering provided by Eley Guild Hardy Architects.

Oxford School District’s expansion of career-technical education opportunities on the campus of Oxford High School is moving full speed ahead.

The addition of a state-of-the-art facility will house Career Pathways courses in carpentry, electrical wiring, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Under the direction of Steve Hurdle, the director of Career Technical Education, this will be the first career-technical complex located within the district dedicated to skilled trades coursework.

“The addition of this state-of-the-art facility on our high school campus will provide another opportunity to engage more students in coursework designed to add relevance to their high school experience,” Hurdle said. “Students will leave these programs with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences to lead them to continued education and solid career opportunities.”

This $3.5 million construction project is the result of unused funds set aside in previous years for career-technical education and without any increase to taxes nor additional requests from the citizens of Oxford.

Construction will take place in the northwest corner of Charger Loop and is set to begin March 1 with anticipated completion and occupancy in January 2022.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District