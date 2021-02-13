Saturday, February 13, 2021
Alcohol Use Disorder Topic for Virtual Science Cafe

The use of rodents in examining alcohol use disorder is the topic for a virtual Oxford Science Cafe scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 16).

The virtual program sponsored by the University of Mississippi Department of Physics and Astronomy will be hosted on Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. Nicholas Timme, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Psychology at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis will discuss “Examining compulsive drinking in a rodent model of alcohol use disorder.”

“Alcohol use disorder is a devastating disease that negatively affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars a year,” Timme said. “A key feature of AUD is compulsive drinking, wherein a person continues to consume alcohol despite negative consequences.”

Questions to be addressed during the 45-minute webcast include general theories of AUD and Timme’s research on compulsive drinking in a rodent model of AUD.

“In addition, I’ll talk about my somewhat unusual career path from physics to neuroscience,” he said.

To view the Science Cafe, do to https://olemiss.zoom.us/j/97568315885. You can also find details and recordings from previous sessions at https://www.phy.olemiss.edu/oxfordsciencecafe.

For more information about the Department of Physics and Astronomy, visit https://physics.olemiss.edu/.

By Edwin B. Smith

