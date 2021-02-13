OSD Closes School Monday; Virtual Learning on Tuesday

Due to the forecast being upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Lafayette County, all Oxford School District campuses will observe a “snow day” on Monday, Feb.15. There will be no virtual learning.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, all students will transition to virtual learning from home.

As the weather progresses, updates will be sent to all OSD families and staff about the remainder of the week.

Instructions for Virtual Learning:

Students brought home their district-issued iPad on Friday. Here is what you need to know about Virtual Learning from home that begins on Tuesday.

The modified schedule for virtual learning during inclement weather is posted online for each grade. Click here to view the “Inclement Weather Learning Schedule”

Live sessions will be available for all grades via ZOOM. Zoom links will be posted in SeeSaw for PreK-4th students and in Schoology for 5th-12th students.

PreK- 4th grades: Teachers will post assignments in SeeSaw only.

5th-12th grades: Teachers will post assignments in Schoology only.

Attendance is based only on assignment submission, not the live session.

Assignments are due by the following Sunday night at midnight to be counted for attendance in a virtual class session.

