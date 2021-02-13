Oxford to Open Emergency Shelter Due to Extreme Cold, Winter Storm

The city of Oxford is under a Winter Storm Watch and extremely cold temperatures, ice and snow over the coming days are expected.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill declared a local State of Emergency Saturday morning and announced the opening of a temporary emergency shelter at the original Oxford Activity Center, located at the corner of Price Street and Molly Barr Road for those in need of shelter.

The Emergency Shelter will be available starting at 9 p.m. tonight and will remain open until further notice.

The shelter is open to anyone who needs a safe, warm place to weather the storm.

The emergency shelter will be staffed 24 hours a day and cots are available.

Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Churches and organizations across the community will be contacted to help with food and other items depending on how many people are in the shelter.

Residents needing transportation to the emergency shelter can call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 for assistance. Questions can be directed to Mayor Robyn Tannehill at robyn@oxfordms.net.

