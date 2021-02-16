Know Before You Go, Oxford Road Conditions Update

Roads around Oxford are icy in spots and the Oxford Police Department has reported at least a half-dozen accidents Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
With more winter weather starting later tonight through Thursday, there is a way to check on road conditions without leaving the warmth of your home.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has more than a dozen cameras located around the city. Sites include:
Jackson Avenue at College Hill
Jackson Avenue at Fraternity Row
Jackson Avenue at Heritage Drive
MS 6 at Jackson Avenue
MS 6 at Thacker Heights Drive
MS 7 at University Avenue
University at Lamar Boulevard
With another winter storm advisory affecting Lafayette County and the surrounding areas, the best advice is to stay off of the roads. Starting at midnight, total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around three-tenths of an inch are expected in the area. Snow, sleet and freezing rain accumulations on top of the snow and sleet already on the ground will exacerbate travel problems across the Mid-South, according to the National Weather Service.