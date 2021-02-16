Know Before You Go, Oxford Road Conditions Update

Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras offer a view of road conditions on Jackson Avenue east of Heritage Drive.

Roads around Oxford are icy in spots and the Oxford Police Department has reported at least a half-dozen accidents Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

As the sun goes down our road conditions are deteriorating. @cityofoxford crews are continuously working all over. Please stay in unless absolutely necessary. — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) February 16, 2021

With more winter weather starting later tonight through Thursday, there is a way to check on road conditions without leaving the warmth of your home.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has more than a dozen cameras located around the city. Sites include:

Jackson Avenue at College Hill

Jackson Avenue at Fraternity Row

Jackson Avenue at Heritage Drive

MS 6 at Jackson Avenue

MS 6 at Thacker Heights Drive

MS 7 at University Avenue

University at Lamar Boulevard

With another winter storm advisory affecting Lafayette County and the surrounding areas, the best advice is to stay off of the roads. Starting at midnight, total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around three-tenths of an inch are expected in the area. Snow, sleet and freezing rain accumulations on top of the snow and sleet already on the ground will exacerbate travel problems across the Mid-South, according to the National Weather Service.