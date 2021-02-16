Ole Miss Campus Closed Wednesday Due to Weather

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Wednesday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways.

Starting Wednesday, face-to-face, hybrid, and remote classes may be conducted virtually where possible. Instructors will contact their students with additional guidance and details.

Employees who are able to telecommute are encouraged to do so. Supervisors and employees are asked to connect to make determinations based on any extenuating circumstances, such as power outages, lack of internet and others.

Further guidance for faculty and staff will be shared soon with each respective group.

The severe weather conditions impacting Lafayette County, the City of Oxford and much of the Mid-South are forecast to continue throughout the week. Another round of wintry weather is forecast, and the region is under a Winter Storm Watch in effect through Thursday afternoon.

The university will share updates with the campus community daily regarding campus closures and telecommuting operations as further information becomes available.

