Oxford School Campuses Closed for Rest of the Week

Due to the road conditions and more precipitation expected on Wednesday & Thursday, the Oxford School District campuses will remain closed and all students will continue virtual learning from home for the rest of the week.

Virtual learning begins today for all students. Here are some reminders:

The modified schedule for virtual learning during inclement weather is posted online for each grade. Click here to view the “Inclement Weather Learning Schedule”

Live sessions will be available for all grades via ZOOM. Zoom links will be posted in SeeSaw for PreK-4th students and in Schoology for 5th-12th students.

PreK- 4th grades: Teachers will post assignments in SeeSaw only.

5th-12th grades: Teachers will post assignments in Schoology only.

Attendance is based only on assignment submission, not the live session.

Assignments are due by the following Sunday night at midnight to be counted for attendance in a virtual class session.

