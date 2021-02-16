Snowball Fight Leads to Students Rushing Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

By Will Corley

The Daily Mississippian

Hundreds of University of Mississippi students gathered in the Grove for a snowball fight on Monday afternoon that led to many of the students rushing Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

University Police issued at least two charges of trespassing as a winter storm shut down businesses, schools and roads around Oxford and Lafayette County.

The Daily Mississippian reported that a group message organized on Sunday afternoon via GroupMe called for members to “add anyone and everyone” for a snowball fight in the Grove at 1 p.m. on Monday. The group message garnered over 3,500 members by Monday afternoon.

