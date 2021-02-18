Thursday, February 18, 2021
City Receives $750K for Thacker Heights Sidewalks

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Sidewalks will eventually lead from Thacker Heights Drive to the Garden Terrace Park. Photo via Oxford Park Commission

The city of Oxford was recently awarded a $750,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation as part of the Transportation Alternative Program that will go toward new sidewalks on Thacker Heights Drive.

The sidewalk will start at the first entrance to Garden Terrace and go toward American Eagle Drive.

“The budget will determine the final termini,” said City Engineer Reanna Mayoral. “At minimum, the sidewalk will go to the Garden Terrace Park.”

Application for the grant was made in September. The city’s matching share will be 20% contingent on meeting all project milestone dates as identified in a Memorandum of Agreement to be provided by MDOT.

“We will be getting a million dollar project done for about $250,000,” Mayoral said Tuesday.

Mayoral said the design work will begin this year with construction starting next fiscal year. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

“This is a project that has been recommended and supported by the Pathways Commission, Alderman, Park Commission and Oxford Police for several years,” Mayoral said. “There is currently no safe place to walk in that community, combined with a large number of active residents trying to reach the local park. We are excited to receive these funds and start another impactful project.”

The city was also awarded a separate grant for $350,000 from MDOT that will be used toward improving the pedestrian crossing signals on West Jackson Avenue.

