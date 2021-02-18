Oxford Awoke to Snow-Covered City; Officials Say Don’t Drive

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

As the sun rose Thursday, albeit hidden by gray clouds, the effects of last night’s snow and sleet covered Oxford in a white blanket.

About 3 inches of mostly snow fell Wednesday night, covering the roads that were barely cleared before the second winter storm rolled in.

Oxford and Lafayette County law enforcement and first responders reported most roads were covered in ice and snow, both in the city and county, and asked local citizens to remain off the roads to give road crews time to start clearing.

Larson’s CashSaver reported on Facebook that the store will attempt to open at 11 a.m. And close around 3 p.m. today.

“We are in pretty good shape on most items, but low on milk, Frito Lay Products, Coke products, and frozen food,” the grocery story reported on its Facebook page. “On the flip side, we’re well-stocked on Pepsi products, bottled water, paper products, cereal, and have had plenty of bread.”

Kroger is open; however, there is no fuel at the gas station and no propane available at the store. Meats, dairy and other grocery items are limited.

Walmart is open until 6 p.m.

Road crews are working to clear a path on Jackson Avenue. Photo via Facebook/OPD.

Visit Oxford is posting announcements from local businesses and restaurants on whether they are open or closed on its Instagram account here.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, Oxford Utilities and North East Mississippi Electric Power Association are reporting no electric outages.

There is a slight chance for some more light snow or sleet until about 2 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies are expected to be clear and sunny Friday and Saturday; however, temperatures will remain in the teens tonight and Friday night until Saturday with a high of 42 expected and a low of 24.