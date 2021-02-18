Thursday, February 18, 2021
Seven OHS Students Named National Merit Finalists

Front row, L to R: Anna Kang, Claire Cizdziel, Emma Teng, Ann Claire Rester. Back row, L to R: Edmund Doerksen, Alex Mobley, Kareem Elgohry. Photo provided by the OSD.

Seven Oxford High School students have been named finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Competition.

Claire Cizdziel, Edmund Doerksen, Kareem Elgohry, Anna Kang, Alexander Mobley, Ann Rester, and Emma Teng were named National Merit semifinalists in September 2020.

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 were named finalists.  

To become a National Merit finalist, each semifinalist submitted a detailed scholarship application, which includes their academic record, extracurricular activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors, and awards. They were also endorsed by a high school official, submitted an essay, and performed well on the SAT.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that identifies and honors academically talented U.S. high school students. Since its founding in 1955, NMSC has recognized more than 3.3 million students and provided more than $1.7 billion in scholarships.

