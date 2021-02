By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

MDOT has several live street cams up and running. This screenshot is from a camera that shows the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Highway 6.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has several live video cameras that capture Oxford roadways.

To view the available live street cams, click here.

Local officials are asking people to stay off the roads to allow crews the chance to put slag down and help clear the streets.

The city has begun closing roads to allow crews safe access. Currently, Belk Boulevard from Medical Park Drive to South 18th Street is closed.