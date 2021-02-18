Thursday, February 18, 2021
Featured

Winter Storm Uri Brings Snow, Ice and Fun to Oxford

  • UM students gather on the Square at bars like Funky’s while most
    restaurants, stores and gas stations remain closed.
  • Vehicles stay covered in snow
    and ice while some get stuck on the roads.
  • Hundreds of UM students come together in the grove after a GroupMe plan for a snowball fight.
  • UM students gather around hills
    on campus to sled on whatever objects
    are found in their dorm rooms.
  • UM students stay on campus and sled
    behind trucks Monday.
  • With Oxford roads covered in snow, many residents walk to the
    places they need to go.
  • Oxford animals experience the coldest
    weather the town has seen in years.
  • UM students (from left) Emelia O’Neill, Claire Watkiss and Nicole Cotlar take photos to capture Oxford’s first snow.
  • UM students get creative with different
    ways to make the most of the
    snow day after the university cancels
    classes Monday.
  • Oxford residents experience
    icy windshields, and other car troubles,
    during the cold weather.
Photos by UM Journalism Student Samantha Dakauskas
Latest articles