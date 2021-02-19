Friday, February 19, 2021
FeaturedHeadlines

Roads Are Still Icy This Morning

0
1360

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The sun is shining finally in Oxford; however, local officials are reminding citizens to remain at home if possible as city and county roads are still covered in ice in many areas.

The temperature in Oxford was 16 degrees at 9 a.m. — well below freezing.

It will take more than sunshine to melt the ice and snow on the roads.

The high for today is 32 degrees with lows tonight back in the teens.

On Saturday, the high is expected to finally get above freezing at 42 degrees with a low of 25 at night.

That could leave some streets slick for a few more days. As the ice begins to melt during the day, as temperatures drop at night, it can lead to black ice and slick roads.

The Oxford Police Department said most of its calls to assist drivers are occurring on hills.

Several roads were closed Thursday while city crews attempted to get them drivable.

Ninth Street near the Square is still closed as of this morning.

Thursday night, Jackson Avenue was closed and traffic was rerouted. It is back open this morning but still has a good amount of ice.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has several live video cameras that capture Oxford roadways.

To view the available live street cams, click here.

Most major stores are back open; however, most grocery stores are reporting limited stock.

Previous article7 Funny Things Southerners Say About Cold Weather
Next articleCOLUMN: Friday Morning Update from Mayor Tannehill

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime Report

Driver Damages Soccer Fields at mTrade Park

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Police Department is looking for the person who drove over on all five soccer fields at mTrade Park on Friday. The driver did...
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take the court on the road against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night
Read more
Basketball

Rebels Prepare for Upcoming In-State Rival Mississippi State

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team prepares to face in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday at 5 p.m. inside the Pavilion.
Read more
News & Views

COLUMN: Friday Morning Update from Mayor Tannehill

Alyssa Schnugg -
City crews are working six simultaneous clearing operations starting with major thoroughfares. There is no loose snow to aid traction. It is solid ice....
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles