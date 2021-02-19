Roads Are Still Icy This Morning

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The sun is shining finally in Oxford; however, local officials are reminding citizens to remain at home if possible as city and county roads are still covered in ice in many areas.

The temperature in Oxford was 16 degrees at 9 a.m. — well below freezing.

It will take more than sunshine to melt the ice and snow on the roads.

The high for today is 32 degrees with lows tonight back in the teens.

On Saturday, the high is expected to finally get above freezing at 42 degrees with a low of 25 at night.

That could leave some streets slick for a few more days. As the ice begins to melt during the day, as temperatures drop at night, it can lead to black ice and slick roads.

The Oxford Police Department said most of its calls to assist drivers are occurring on hills.

Several roads were closed Thursday while city crews attempted to get them drivable.

Ninth Street near the Square is still closed as of this morning.

Thursday night, Jackson Avenue was closed and traffic was rerouted. It is back open this morning but still has a good amount of ice.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has several live video cameras that capture Oxford roadways.

To view the available live street cams, click here.

Most major stores are back open; however, most grocery stores are reporting limited stock.