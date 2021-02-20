UM Students Use Pandemic Time to Promote Talents

Ava Pahl uses her talents and creativity to celebrate her friends.

With so many people forced to wear face masks, Ole Miss students Sally Adcock and Ann Archer Arnal wanted to make it a little more fun by creating masks with a bit more style.

The two launched an embroidery business early in the pandemic, but what was originally a small Instagram-only enterprise has now expanded into partnerships with local boutiques. Reporter Sarah Brooks Adams says the two have now filled more than 1,000 orders and they’re still stitching away.

You can find the duo’s embroidery products through their Instagram account: @areyouthready and in Dsquared boutiques.

Many Ole Miss students are coming up with creative ways to make money during the pandemic. Reporter Anna Tate gives us an inside look at how one student found a way to “make-up” for lost income.

We’ve all seen those huge yard signs around town that proclaim it’s someone’s birthday. But Ole Miss student Ava Pahl wanted to add a bit more personalization to the process.

The artistic Pahl spends hours making birthday signs for free just to make her friends feel special. Cameron Fronk gives us an inside look at her process.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Ava’s work, visit her instagram:@aavaasart.