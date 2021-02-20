Saturday, February 20, 2021
Featured

UM Students Use Pandemic Time to Promote Talents

0
136
Ava Pahl uses her talents and creativity to celebrate her friends.

With so many people forced to wear face masks, Ole Miss students Sally Adcock and Ann Archer Arnal wanted to make it a little more fun by creating masks with a bit more style.

The two launched an embroidery business early in the pandemic, but what was originally a small Instagram-only enterprise has now expanded into partnerships with local boutiques. Reporter Sarah Brooks Adams says the two have now filled more than 1,000 orders and they’re still stitching away.

You can find the duo’s embroidery products through their Instagram account: @areyouthready and in Dsquared boutiques.

Many Ole Miss students are coming up with creative ways to make money during the pandemic. Reporter Anna Tate gives us an inside look at how one student found a way to “make-up” for lost income.

We’ve all seen those huge yard signs around town that proclaim it’s someone’s birthday. But Ole Miss student Ava Pahl wanted to add a bit more personalization to the process.

The artistic Pahl spends hours making birthday signs for free just to make her friends feel special. Cameron Fronk gives us an inside look at her process.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Ava’s work, visit her instagram:@aavaasart.

Previous articleOle Miss Opens 2021 Baseball Season Against TCU in State Farm College Showdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Opens 2021 Baseball Season Against TCU in State Farm College Showdown

Adam Brown -
The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels baseball team take the diamond this afternoon to open the 2021 season in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Read more
Featured

Arthur Doctor Receives IHL Diversity Educator of the Year Award

Adam Brown -
Arthur Doctor was given a monumental task when he arrived at the University of Mississippi in 2018: Increase equity in some of the university's...
Read more
Headlines

Lafayette Co. Fire Department Responds to Calls During Storm

Alyssa Schnugg -
Like most first-responders around the county, Lafayette County firefighters spent most of the past few days helping stranded motorists and responding to medical calls. The...
Read more
Crime Report

Driver Damages Soccer Fields at mTrade Park

Alyssa Schnugg -
**UPDATE: OPD has received a tip on the possible vehicle. It’s a white 2003/04 Toyota Tacoma, with dark rims. A citizen has put up...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles