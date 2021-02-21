Sunday, February 21, 2021
Schools Remain Virtual Monday, Trash Collection to Resume

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

7:10 SUNDAY UPDATE

The University of Mississippi Oxford campus is closed Monday due to the continued impact of winter weather. Virtual operations continue. Visit emergency@olemiss.edu for more information.

Under sunny skies, Oxford’s roads Sunday afternoon were wet and slushy, although it was a welcomed sight after days of ice and snow covered the roads and shut just about everything down.

However, roads where there is a lot of shade, especially county roads, still had a good bit of ice and snow, causing the Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts to make the decision to keep students and teachers home Monday and have virtual learning instead.

“District officials have determined that some roadways remain unsafe and/or limit two-way traffic. Campuses and offices remain closed,” stated an announcement from the OSD.

The campus and district offices for Lafayette will be open from 8 to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Both Oxford and Lafayette County solid waste departments announced that trash pick-up will resume on Monday; however, there may be some roads that are too unsafe for trucks to drive on Monday.

Lafayette County residents may use an additional garbage can this week; however, the Solid Waste Department warned that non-county cans could be damaged by the robotic arms on the trucks.

“If you place a non-Lafayette County can for pick-up, it will be emptied but we are not responsible for any damages to that can,” stated the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department on its Facebook page Sunday.

In Oxford, all trash should be bagged and in a garage can.

It was unknown Sunday afternoon whether mail delivery will resume Monday in Oxford. The last update by the U.S. Postal Office said mail for 386, 387, 388 and 389 were temporarily closed until further notice.

