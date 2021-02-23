Brief School Lockdown Caused by Possible False Report to OPD

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Oxford Intermediate and Central Elementary were briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department for a reported domestic situation in a nearby neighborhood.

However, less than 10 minutes later, the lockdown ended and schools were released back to regular actives.

According to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, OPD received a call on its non-emergency phone line around 1:40 p.m. about a possible domestic situation occurring in a home in a neighborhood close to the schools.

“We had what we believed to be a domestic situation involving firearms with reports of possible shots fired, so we put the schools on lockdown due to the close proximity,” McCutchen said.

However, after arriving at the address given to them by the caller, the police found nothing suspicious going on.

“Once we checked and made sure everything was good, we took the schools off lockdown,” McCutchen said.

McCutchen said investigators are looking into whether it was a prank call or someone had the wrong town and it was an incident going on in another jurisdiction.

“We are trying to help other agencies confirm,” he said.