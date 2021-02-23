Tuesday, February 23, 2021
SportsBaseballFeatured

Chatagnier Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

0
35

Ole Miss sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday after his performance in his home state over the weekend.

No. 1 Ole Miss swept through the State Farm College Baseball Showdown by defeating No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas.

The Cypress, Texas native led the Rebels at the dish, hitting .455 with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

Chatagnier’s best game came in the series finale with Texas, where he went 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles. The leadoff batter in a dynamic Rebel lineup has proved his worth through just 20 games in an Ole Miss uniform.

Chatagnier was also instrumental in a near-flawless defensive effort by the Rebel squad. As a team, Ole Miss was charged with just one error all weekend—an overthrow on a pickoff attempt.

Chatagnier and the Rebels return to the diamond on Wednesday as they play host to Arkansas State at 4 p.m. at Swayze Field.

Staff report

Previous articleOle Miss Announces 2021 Grove Bowl Schedule
Next articleOle Miss Named No. 1 by D1Baseball

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Named No. 1 by D1Baseball

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss Named No. 1 by D1Baseball
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Announces 2021 Grove Bowl Schedule

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss football will host the 2021 Grove Bowl on April 24 at 4 p.m. presented by Mississippi HomeCare.
Read more
Government

US Attorney Lamar Resigns After Decades of Service

Alyssa Schnugg -
William C. Lamar, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, announced Tuesday that he has tendered his resignation effective Feb. 27.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

New Bas Relief-Style Bronze Sculpture of ‘Ronzo’ Unveiled

Alyssa Schnugg -
A new bronze plaque of the late Ron “Ronzo” Shapiro was unveiled Tuesday morning at the Powerhouse.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles