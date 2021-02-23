Chatagnier Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Ole Miss sophomore second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday after his performance in his home state over the weekend.

No. 1 Ole Miss swept through the State Farm College Baseball Showdown by defeating No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas.

The Cypress, Texas native led the Rebels at the dish, hitting .455 with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

Chatagnier’s best game came in the series finale with Texas, where he went 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles. The leadoff batter in a dynamic Rebel lineup has proved his worth through just 20 games in an Ole Miss uniform.

Chatagnier was also instrumental in a near-flawless defensive effort by the Rebel squad. As a team, Ole Miss was charged with just one error all weekend—an overthrow on a pickoff attempt.

Chatagnier and the Rebels return to the diamond on Wednesday as they play host to Arkansas State at 4 p.m. at Swayze Field.

Staff report