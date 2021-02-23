Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Teachers, First Responders Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Monday

Mississippi teachers and first responders will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday.

The vaccination eligibility will be expanded to include teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings as well as to first responders and public safety personnel, including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials.

Vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for people 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Persons in the new groups can start making appointments on Wednesday for vaccination appointments on or after March 1.

To find an appointment, visit the online scheduler at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu, or call (877) 978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff report

