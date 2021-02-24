Bibbs-Blake Named OSD Parent of the Year

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Marcia Bibbs-Blake was named OSD Parent of the Year. Photo provided by the OSD.

Several parents were recognized Monday by the Oxford School District Board of Trustees for being Parents of the Year at each school in the district.

However, one mom took home the honor of also being named the District Parent of the Year – Marcia Bibbs-Blake.

“She is known as the quintessential sports mom,” said SuzAnne Liddel, director of federal programs for the OSD on Monday. “She has raised money for all of the sports teams, as well as the local Boys and Girls Club.”

A 1984 Oxford High School graduate, Bibbs-Blake was announced as the Parent of the Year for OHS in December. She is also known for streaming the school’s sports games on her Facebook page and for her excited commentaries.

“She’s done all of this in this time of Covid when it was difficult for parents to get involved; she’s helped them get involved,” Liddel said. “Whether her own child is an active participant or her numerous other ‘children’ whom she has loved and mothered for years are participating, Marcia is the best cheerleader and community supporter around. She truly embodies the idea of ‘Charger for life.’”

A committee reviews all the nominations and chooses the Parent of the Year from the Parents of the Year from each school.

Other Parents of the Year recognized Monday were:

Bramlett Elementary: Hattie Steiner

Central Elementary: Dr. Meredith Griffin

Della Davidson Elementary: Mansi Shah-Patel

Oxford Intermediate: Sarah McLellan

Oxford Middle School: Carmen Mattox