Wednesday, February 24, 2021
FeaturedHeadlinesNews & Views

Bibbs-Blake Named OSD Parent of the Year

0
377

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Marcia Bibbs-Blake was named OSD Parent of the Year. Photo provided by the OSD.

Several parents were recognized Monday by the Oxford School District Board of Trustees for being Parents of the Year at each school in the district.

However, one mom took home the honor of also being named the District Parent of the Year – Marcia Bibbs-Blake.

“She is known as the quintessential sports mom,” said SuzAnne Liddel, director of federal programs for the OSD on Monday. “She has raised money for all of the sports teams, as well as the local Boys and Girls Club.”

A 1984 Oxford High School graduate, Bibbs-Blake was announced as the Parent of the Year for OHS in December. She is also known for streaming the school’s sports games on her Facebook page and for her excited commentaries.

“She’s done all of this in this time of Covid when it was difficult for parents to get involved; she’s helped them get involved,” Liddel said. “Whether her own child is an active participant or her numerous other ‘children’ whom she has loved and mothered for years are participating, Marcia is the best cheerleader and community supporter around. She truly embodies the idea of ‘Charger for life.’”

A committee reviews all the nominations and chooses the Parent of the Year from the Parents of the Year from each school.

Other Parents of the Year recognized Monday were:

Bramlett Elementary: Hattie Steiner
Central Elementary: Dr. Meredith Griffin
Della Davidson Elementary: Mansi Shah-Patel
Oxford Intermediate: Sarah McLellan
Oxford Middle School: Carmen Mattox

Previous articleOle Miss Defeats No. 24 Missouri for the Season Sweep
Next articleOle Miss Snow Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Hosts Arkansas State for 2021 Home Opener

Adam Brown -
No. 1 Ole Miss baseball returns to the diamond at Swayze Field for the home opener against Arkansas State Tuesday afternoon.
Read more
Extras

Ole Miss Snow Week

Adam Brown -
By Carleigh Holt https://youtu.be/9Y3IdUY1yB0
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats No. 24 Missouri for the Season Sweep

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss completed the sweep of the Missouri Tigers with a 60-53 win in Columbia on Tuesday night.
Read more
Government

Bill Eliminating Mississippi’s Income Tax Passes House, Governor Reacts

Rachel West -
Bobby Harrison and Geoff Pender/Mississippi Today A sweeping bill that would eliminate Mississippi’s personal income tax and cut the sales tax on groceries in half while increasing...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles