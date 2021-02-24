Two Charged with Damaging Soccer Fields at mTrade Park

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photo of the damaged fields provided by OPD.

Two men have been arrested and charged with a felony for doing donuts on the soccer fields at mTrade Park last week during the snowstorm.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Christian Clark, 21, of Oxford and Alexander Stryker, 19, of San Jose, California were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony malicious mischief.

Both appeared before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge Wenesday morning and were each given a $5,000 bond.

The estimated cost to repair the fields is $50,000.

A $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrests of the suspect.

“We cannot thank our community enough for the tips and information that were provided to OPD and to the mTrade Park officials for their assistance,” said OPD in a press release.

The reward distribution will be handled by the local CrimeStoppers board.

Due to late intake/processing mugshots of Clark and Stryker were unavailable this afternoon.