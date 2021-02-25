Oxford’s Real Estate Market Remains Strong for Some

Gracyn Gordon/Hotty Toddy News



Thirty-two Oxford homeowners were able to sell their houses in January and in the first part of February, there were just under 200 active listings of homes for sale, according to information from the North Central Realtors MLS.

The average listing price for homes sold in January was $298,669 with the average sale price of $291,754.

Those numbers indicate that, though COVID-19 may have slowed a lot of businesses down, the local real estate market appears to be going strong. Here’s more on what’s happening with local home sales.