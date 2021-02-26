Saturday, February 27, 2021
UM to Return to a Full, In-Person Schedule in the Fall

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The University of Mississippi will return to a full, in-person class schedule for the fall 2021 semester.

On Friday, Chancellor Glenn Boyce said the university will continue to monitor the health and safety of the campus community and “adapt if necessary to government orders and public health guidance.”

Registration for the fall semester begins on April 12.

With the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine underway, Boyce said the campus can finally return to pre-COVID-19 operations.

“As we remain committed to doing all we can to operate similar to fall 2019, we will monitor the distribution of the vaccine closely as well as other relevant indicators,” he said in a written statement.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 381,249 people in Mississippi have had at least the first of the two shots necessary and 191,874 have had both shots. A total of 573,123 vaccinations have been administered as of Thursday.

Boyce said the university is currently reviewing whether the summer session and intersession classes will be all in-person or a hybrid of online and in-person.

“We are working on that now and hope to have an update for you soon,” he said. “I’m very excited and looking forward to returning fully to the academic, operational and campus atmosphere that we all know and cherish.”

Visit the university’s COVID-19 website for more information.

