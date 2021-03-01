Monday, March 1, 2021
News & ViewsBusiness

New Business Ideas Can Win Student Entrepreneurs $10K

0
329

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Mississippi will host its 17th annual Gillespie Business Plan Competition virtually on April 9.

The deadline to apply is March 28.

To apply, participants must submit:

  • A brief form with basic information
  • A one-minute entry video demonstrating the problem they are solving; how they’re solving it and their target audience.

Everyone who enters the competition will have the opportunity to pitch an idea. Each applicant must have at least one current full-time Ole Miss undergraduate or graduate student who is assisting in creating and managing the venture.

Participants who enter the competition have the chance to win many awards, including:

  • First-Place Prize: $10,000: distributed in two portions as a check to the incorporated company. The winner will also be awarded office space at Insight Park as long as admission criteria are met for the incubator.
  • Second-Place Prize: $5,000: distributed as a check to the incorporated company.
  • Four Runner-Up Prizes: $1,000: deposited in the students’ bursar account.
  • Thomas W. Colbert-Community Bank Innovation Award: $5,000
  • Lynn and Ron Samuels Student Entrepreneur Award: $5,000
  • Stephen E. Rowell Entrepreneur Award: $5,000

Past Gillespie winners have included DaisNotes, a grouping platform that allows students to interact with other students in note sharing and other tutoring efforts, developed by Nicholas Neilson-Slabach and Kyle Herbert and Collegiate Tutoring, an Oxford-based company that connects college students with tutors to help them learn important concepts and improve their grades, developed by Lee Ingram.

The 2020 Thomas W. Colbert-Community Bank Innovators award went to Tereza Janatova and Matthew Currie’s DataBrace, a knee brace that tracks the range and motion of the knee.

The 2020 Lynn and Samuels Student Entrepreneurs award went to Maverick McSparin and Kathryn Bickerstaff, two students who developed Vaught It, a portable storage service for tailgating on football game days.

For more information, visit www.olemisscie.com/programs/gillespie-business-plan/ or contact Tong Meng at tmeng@bus.olemiss.edu.

Staff report

Previous articleTheir Judicial Dreams Affirmed
Next articleSunday Night Storm Downs 3 Trees in Lafayette County

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Lynnette Johnson Announces Ole Miss Retirement

Adam Brown -
One of the most accomplished women in the history of Ole Miss Athletics, Lynnette Johnson, is tying a bow on her illustrious career with...
Read more
Headlines

Thousands of Jackson residents enter third week without running water

Alyssa Schnugg -
Thousands of residents in Jackson are still without water service two weeks after a historic winter storm slammed the state, freezing and bursting many water pipes in the capital city.
Read more
Headlines

Sunday Night Storm Downs 3 Trees in Lafayette County

Alyssa Schnugg -
Heavy rains and high winds wreaked a bit of havoc in Lafayette County Sunday night; however, the damage was minimal, and no injuries have...
Read more
News & Views

Their Judicial Dreams Affirmed

Adam Brown -
Though they've all taken very different routes to get there, three University of Mississippi alumni find themselves as new U.S. district court judges with the awesome...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles