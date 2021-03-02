Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Investigation on Animal Shelter Complaints to be Discussed Tonight at Oxford Aldermen Meeting

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The findings of an investigation into complaints against the Mississippi Critterz Animal Shelter will be presented to the Oxford Board of Aldermen tonight.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced on her personal Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the review of the investigation will be added to the agenda for tonight’s 5 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department started an investigation about two weeks ago into complaints made against the shelter by former employees.

The reports that were filed are in reference to complaints originating from December 2018 to December 2020.

The nature of the complaints was based on the overall treatment of the animals, lack of medical care, over occupancy and disposal procedures for deceased animals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating may be limited inside City Hall. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

No Criminal Charges Filed Against Animal Shelter; Several Areas of Concern Noted

Alyssa Schnugg -
A recent investigation into complaints against Mississippi Critterz, the organization that runs the Oxford animal shelter, did not result in any criminal charges but did reveal several areas of concern on the overall operation of the shelter.
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Aldermen Follow Governor’s Executive Order

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted tonight to follow Gov. Tate Reeves's latest executive order, removing mask mandates and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity starting Wednesday.
Read more
Headlines

Reeves Removes Mask Mandates, Most Occupancy Restrictions

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1549 Tuesday afternoon that removes any mask mandates and allows businesses to return to full capacity.
Read more
Government

City, County Working on Updated Ambulance Contract with Baptist

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County and the city of Oxford are in the process of negotiating a new contract with Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on how it will continue to provide and improve its ambulance service.
Read more
