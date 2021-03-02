Investigation on Animal Shelter Complaints to be Discussed Tonight at Oxford Aldermen Meeting

By Alyssa Schnugg

The findings of an investigation into complaints against the Mississippi Critterz Animal Shelter will be presented to the Oxford Board of Aldermen tonight.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced on her personal Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the review of the investigation will be added to the agenda for tonight’s 5 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department started an investigation about two weeks ago into complaints made against the shelter by former employees.

The reports that were filed are in reference to complaints originating from December 2018 to December 2020.

The nature of the complaints was based on the overall treatment of the animals, lack of medical care, over occupancy and disposal procedures for deceased animals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating may be limited inside City Hall. The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.